Hollywood women launch #TimesUp campaign to end sexual harassment

0

Following in the line of #MeToo, Hollywood actresses have founded a new organization to fight inequality in the workplace – #TimesUp.

What Is "Me Too" On Social Media?

"TIME’S UP is a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live," its website reads.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are behind the campaign, including Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Kerry Washington and Meryl Streep.

I stand with ALL WOMEN across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. Join me! Sign the statement of solidarity & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/7FofMhTaUJ pic.twitter.com/vEB3jYCRgD — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 1, 2018

Time's up on silence. Time's up on waiting. Time's up on tolerating discrimination, harassment and abuse. #TimesUp Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNW Legal Defense Fund: https://t.co/eTwKtOboIl pic.twitter.com/q8aok1HTGg — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) January 1, 2018

I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. ⁰@TIMESUPNOW https://t.co/4zd5g2ByU0 pic.twitter.com/0h8ojLOq9U — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 1, 2018

One in three women ages 18 to 34 have been sexually harassed at work, and 71 percent of those women didn't report it, according to a 2015 survey by Cosmopolitan.

>> Read more trending news

The Time's Up website details and defines what sexual harassment is, and what to do if it happens to you.

Time's Up also has a legal defense fund to help provide subsidized legal support to women and men who have been sexually harassed, assault or abused in the workplace. So far, people have donated more than $13 million to the fund.

Along with helping victims, the campaign calls for more women in positions of leadership and power across industries.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.