Homeless woman alerts police to missing teen

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A homeless woman alerted police about a missing teen as he was boarding a bus to leave town, according to reports.
Caroline Davis saw the 15-year-old boy Feb. 15, but did not recognize him as the missing teen until she saw him again Saturday as he was boarding a Silverline bus, according to WXMI.
"I’m out here sleeping, homeless, and I know how dangerous it is and if I’m scared. I know good and well he was scared," Davis told WXMI. “Just stay home and stay safe, because these streets are no joke.”
The boy had been reported missing Feb. 13, according to police. He was being held by police on a juvenile-related charge, according to WXMI.
