Hostess workers to get bonuses paid in cash, Twinkies

Tax cuts for businesses are translating into bonuses for workers at many companies across the country, but one bonus is putting the others to shame.
Hourly workers at Hostess will be getting $1,250 bonuses after the recent tax plan was enacted, CNN Money reported.
The $1,250 won’t all be in cash, though.
More than 1,000 workers will be getting $750 in cash and $500 worth of 401(k) contributions, The Chicago Tribune reported.
On top of the $1,250, all employees will be getting a year’s worth of free products.
Hostess treats will be handed out as a “product of the week” and each employee will get a multi-pack of the snack like Twinkies, CupCakes and Ding Dongs every week of the year.
Hostess had filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and had shut down temporarily. It reopened a short time later, but with only part of its past staff, The Tribune reported.
The snack cake company isn’t the only company to dole out bonuses after tax reform was enacted. Lowes recently announced a one-time $1,000 bonus and expanded benefits, Fortune reported. AT&T, Apple and Southwest Airlines are also among companies handing out money and upping other benefits, Fortune reported.
