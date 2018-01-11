Ice cream bars recalled over listeria sold at Aldi, Kroger and Meijer

Ice cream bars sold at Ohio Kroger and Meijer stores, among others, are being recalled for possible listeria contamination.
Fieldbrook Foods Corp. first announced a limited recall of products last week, including Purple Cow Orange Cream Bars sold at Meijer stores that had a “best by” date of Nov. 20, 2018.
On Tuesday, the company expanded the recall to include all products made at its Dunkirk, New York, plant in 2017.
The voluntary recall now includes Kroger brand orange cream bars and chocolate-coated vanilla ice cream bars sold at Kroger stores.
The products are also sold under the Sundae Shoppe brand at Aldi stores and Party Treat brand at Dollar Tree stores.
The recalled products have a production date of Jan. 1, 2017, to Dec. 31, 2017, and a “best by” date of Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2018.
The contamination was found during routine testing and no illnesses have been reported. The company said the recall is out of precaution.
Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer symptoms such as fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-333-0805, ext. 2270.
