Jackée Harry says 'Sister, Sister' is being revived

The sisters are meeting up again, and Jackée Harry couldn’t be happier.
Harry, who played Lisa Landry on the 1990s television series “Sister, Sister,” told Steve Harvey on his talk show Tuesday that a reboot of the series was imminent, ET Online reported.
“Yeah, it’s happening,” Harry said. “I’m excited.”
“Sister, Sister” aired from 1994 to 1999. The series centered around twin sisters Tia and Tamera, who were separated at birth and adopted. Tia (Tia Mowry) was adopted by Landry, while Tamera (Tamera Mowry) was adopted by Ray Campbell (Tim Reid).
Harry was promoting her role as JoAnn Payne on “The Paynes,” but spoke fondly of her time with the twin sisters, calling them “my babies,” ET Online reported.
Rumors of a reboot were rekindled in October when Tia Mowry told ET that a reunion series was "closer than ever."
“That's basically all I can say,” she said. “But I'm getting excited.”
