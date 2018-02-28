Jared Kushner targeted for manipulation, exploitation by four foreign governments, report says

WASHINGTON, D.C. -
Officials with four foreign governments discussed how they could manipulate White House senior adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner, according to a report by The Washington Post.
Citing officials familiar with intelligence information on the matter, the Post reported that government operatives in China, Israel, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates talked about Kushner’s lack of foreign policy experience, his complicated business operations and his financial difficulties as a possible means of exploiting him.
Kushner has also failed to mention several meetings with foreign officials in the past.
The Post reported that it is unclear if any of the governments acted on the discussions, but that it has caused concern in the White House.
>> Related: 5 things to know about Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, senior adviser
Sources told the Post that concerns over potential manipulation or exploitation is part of the reason Kushner has not been to get a permanent security clearance and has had his temporary clearance reduced to secret.
>> Related: Report: Jared Kushner’s security clearance downgraded
Kushner’s lawyer, Peter Mirijanian, called the Post report “inaccurate” and said the information amounted to “unnamed sources peddling second-hand hearsay.”
Among the nations discussing ways to influence Kushner, who is President Trump’s son-in-law, were the United Arab Emirates, China, Israel and Mexico, current and former officials said https://t.co/uzOxjvadGl— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 27, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}