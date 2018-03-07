  • Jared Kushner to visit Mexico, meet country's president

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Jared Kushner will visit Mexico on Wednesday and is scheduled to meet with President Enrique Pena Nieto, according to multiple sources.

    Kushner, a senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump, will discuss security, immigration and trade issues, a senior U.S. administration official confirmed to CNBC. Kushner was stripped of his top security clearance recently, according to multiple sources.

    Pena Nieto was originally scheduled to meet Trump at the White House, but the plans were scrapped after the two leaders had a contentious telephone call over a border wall, CBS News reported.

    Trump has insisted that Mexico must pay for the border wall, a campaign promise that has been rejected repeatedly by Mexican officials.

    Kushner also is expected to meet with Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray, CNBC reported.

    Relations between the two countries were strained further last weekend when Trump announced tariffs for steel and aluminum, CNBC reported. Trump described the announcement as an incentive for a favorable renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), CNBC reported.

