0 Jennifer Aniston, Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and her husband, director Justin Theroux, are separating after two years of marriage.

The couple announced the separation in a statement to The Associated Press Thursday.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane said. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The announcement was made “in an effort to reduce any further speculation,” according to the statement.

People reported that Aniston and Theroux met in 2008 but started dating in 2011. Theroux proposed to Aniston on his 41st birthday in August 2012.

The pair had a surprise wedding in 2015, weeks before Theroux turned 44.

According to People, the couple had been spending time apart. Aniston celebrated her 49th birthday without Theroux, but was with Courteney Cox and other friends in Los Angeles. Theroux was seen in New York.

Huvane told The AP the decision to separate “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.” The couple has no children.

This was the first marriage for Theroux. He dated hair stylist Heidi Bivens for 14 years before they spit in 2011. Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

As for the future, Aniston and Theroux said they are “two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

