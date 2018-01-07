JetBlue flight returns to Boston airport after unusual odor sickens passengers, crew

BOSTON - A JetBlue flight departing from Boston on Saturday afternoon had to return to Logan Airport after an unusual odor sickened passengers and crew on board.
JetBlue flight 1095 from Boston to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, departed Logan Airport around 5 p.m. but returned to the airport at 6:24 p.m. because of the odor.
"In an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return to Boston and was met by medical personnel," the airline said in a statement. "The aircraft will be inspected."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}