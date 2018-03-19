  • Jim Carrey's newest artwork seems to resemble Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor Jim Carrey’s latest piece of artwork bears an eerie resemblance to the White House press secretary, the New York Daily News reported.

    “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked,” Carrey wrote on Twitter, posting a photo of his drawing, which depicts an angry woman with dark hair and pointed eyebrows.

    Carrey ended the tweet with the exclamation, “Monstrous!”

    According to Twitter users, it didn’t take Ace Ventura to figure out that Carrey’s drawing bore a strong resemblance to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

    There was plenty of negative reaction to Carrey’s tweet.

    “And this is a portrait (of) a has-been who hasn't put out a decent movie in 15 years,” one man tweeted, posting a picture of Carrey.

    “Another political Entertainer. Down the drain,” read another tweet.

    There were some tweeters who jumped to Carrey’s defense:

    Carrey’s Twitter account features many examples of his artwork, including U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and House Speaker Paul Ryan, the Daily News reported.

