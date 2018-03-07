Joanna Gaines debuts biggest baby bump yet

The bump watch continues for “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines.
This week, the reality star showed off her biggest baby bump to date in a few pics on Instagram alongside her husband and athlete Tim Tebow.
“What an (amazing) weekend with the @timtebowfoundation Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018,” Gaines wrote alongside the gallery of images from the weekend.
In January, the Gaineses surprised fans when they announced they were expecting baby number five with an adorable post to social media.
“Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines,” Chip Gaines wrote alongside the sweet photo of the couple in coordinating gray sweatshirts and matching bumps.
