John Coleman, The Weather Channel founder, dead at 83

LAS VEGAS - John Coleman, who helped found and develop The Weather Channel, died Saturday at his home in Las Vegas. He was 83.
Coleman, a longtime weatherman, innovated the position when he started at Good Morning America, according to the Washington Post.
Coleman started The Weather Channel in 1981 with Joseph D’Aleo. Coleman left the network and continued forecasting on stations in New York and Chicago. He last worked in San Diego until he retired in 2014, according to the Washington Post.
We are deeply saddened to report that longtime KUSI weatherman and founder of The Weather Channel, John Coleman has passed away at age 83.— KUSI News (@KUSINews) January 21, 2018
