  • Journey, Def Leppard joining up for North American tour

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Journey and Def Leppard are joining together for a 60-date North American tour.

    Journey confirmed the rumors of a joint tour on its Twitter page Friday morning.

    >> Read more trending news 

    “The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT,” the band said. The news comes after Journey guitarist Neal Schon teased a tour announcement from the two groups Sunday.

    The two groups first toured together in 2006.

    “Twelve years ago we embarked on a US tour with Journey and it was an absolute blast,” Def Leppard bass guitarist Rick Savage said in a statement. “Looking forward to hooking up again. Believe me, this will be even more spectacular.”

    Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot spoke to Rolling Stone about the tour.

    “The fact that we’re touring with Journey, and it’s putting us into huge arenas like Madison Square Garden and stadiums, that is very special for us. It’s two iconic bands touring together,” Elliot said. “It makes it more of an event when the bill is all bands that people have heard of. We went out with a really good band called Tripping Daisy in 1996, but nobody cared. But when you have people like Cheap Trick, Poison, Heart or Journey, it makes for a better night for the people in the crowd. They come in and they know what they're going to get.”

    According to a news release on the tour, Journey will close half of the shows and Def Leppard will close the the other half. Tickets go on sale at LiveNation.com starting Feb. 3. Information on pre-sale and VIP tickets has not been announced.

    The tour dates can be seen below.

    May 21 - Hartford, Connecticut, XL Center 

    May 23 - Albany, New York, Times Union Center 

    May 25 - Hershey, Pennsylvania, Hersheypark Stadium 

    May 26 - Buffalo, New York, KeyBank Center 

    May 28 - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena 

    May 30 - Cincinnati, U.S. Bank Arena 

    June 1 - Toronto, Rogers Centre 

    June 2 - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena 

    June 5 - Raleigh, North Carolina, PNC Arena 

    June 6 - Knoxville, Tennessee, Thompson-Boling Arena 

    June 8 - Bristow, Virginia, Jiffy Lube Live 

    June 9 - Charlotte, North Carolina, Spectrum Center 

    June 11 - Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center 

    June 13 - New York, Madison Square Garden 

    June 15 - Newark, New Jersey, Prudential Center 

    June 16 - Baltimore, Royal Farms Arena 

    July 1 - Atlanta, SunTrust Park 

    July 3 - Noblesville, Indiana, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center 

    July 4 - Milwaukee, Summerfest 

    July 6 - Memphis, Tennessee, FedExForum 

    July 7 - North Little Rock, Arkansas, Verizon Arena 

    July 9 - Tulsa, Oklahoma, BOK Center 

    July 11 - Louisville, Kentucky, KFC Yum! Center 

    July 13 - Detroit, Comerica Park 

    July 14 - Chicago, Wrigley Field 

    July 16  - Wichita, Kansas, INTRUST Bank Arena 

    July 18 - Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

    July 19 - Lincoln, Nebraska, Pinnacle Bank Arena 

    July 21 - Denver, Coors Field 

    July 23 - Des Moines, Iowa, Wells Fargo Arena 

    July 25 - Kansas City, Missouri, Sprint Center 

    July 27 - Minneapolis, Target Field 

    July 28 - Fargo, North Dakota, Fargodome 

    Aug. 11 - Boston, Fenway Park 

    Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, Virginia, Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 

    Aug. 15 - Columbia, South Carolina, Colonial Life Arena

    Aug. 17 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BB&T Center

    Aug. 18 - Tampa, Florida, Amalie Arena 

    Aug. 20 - Birmingham, Alabama, Legacy Arena @ The BJCC 

    Aug. 22 - Columbus, Ohio, Schottenstein Center

    Aug. 24 - St. Louis, Busch Stadium

    Aug. 25 - Nashville, Tennessee, Bridgestone Arena 

    Aug. 27 - New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

    Aug. 29 - Dallas, American Airlines Center 

    Aug. 31 - San Antonio, AT&T Center 

    Sept. 1 - Houston, Toyota Center 

    Sept. 5 - Albuquerque, New Mexico, Isleta Amphitheater 

    Sept. 7 - Phoenix, Talking Stick Resort Arena 

    Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, T-Mobile Arena

    Sept. 21 - San Francisco, AT&T Park 

    Sept. 23 - San Diego, Petco Park 

    Sept. 25 - Salt Lake City, Vivint Smart Home Arena 

    Sept. 26 - Nampa, Idaho, Ford Idaho Center Arena 

    Sept. 28 - Portland, Oregon, Moda Center 

    Sept. 29 - George, Washington, Gorge Amphitheatre 

    Oct. 1 ﻿- Vancouver, Rogers Arena 

    Oct. 4 - Sacramento, California, Golden 1 Center 

    Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, The Forum 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories