Julia Louis-Dreyfus shares new photo after breast cancer surgery

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has some terse words for breast cancer after undergoing surgery.
The Emmy-winning actress posted a photo on social media -- her first since having her operation.
“Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery,” Louis-Dreyfus, 57, tweeted. “Hey cancer, ‘(Expletive) you!’”
The “Veep” star initially shared the news of her diagnosis in September 2017.
“1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one,” she wrote. “The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”
In January, Louis-Dreyfus shared on Instagram a tribute her sons made for her to celebrate her last day of chemotherapy.
The actress posted a “Beat It”-themed video made by sons Charlie and Henry Hall on Instagram on Jan. 11.
“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?” she wrote in the caption.
