Justin Timberlake going on Man of the Woods Tour

Fresh off announcing his new album, “Man of the Woods,” Justin Timberlake announced a tour of the same name, Spin reported Monday.
“The outdoors is the inspiration for a lot of these songs,” Timberlake said in a trailer promoting the tour. “That’s the main idea.”
“The tour will be able to bring the outside in. I want people to see the inspiration for how (the album) ended up sounding,” Timberlake says in between scenes of rehearsals for the tour in the trailer.
A music video for the lead single from the album -- a synthy song called “Filthy” -- was released Thursday.
“Man of the Woods” will be released Feb. 2. Timberlake will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show two days later, on Feb. 4.
Related: Justin Timberlake announces new album ‘Man of the Woods’
The 25-date tour begins March 13 in Canada. The first round of pre-sales start Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. local time and ends at 5 p.m. local time. More information can be found at justintimberlake.com.
March 13 in Toronto at Air Canada Centre
March 18 in Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
March 21 in New York at Madison Square Garden
March 25 in Newark, New Jersey, at Prudential Center
March 27 in Chicago at United Center
March 31 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena
April 2 in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena
April 4 in Boston at TD Garden
April 8 in Montreal at Bell Centre
April 12 in Salt Lake City at Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 14 in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena
April 24 in San Jose, California, at SAP Center
April 28 in Los Angeles at The Forum
May 2 in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 5 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at BOK Center
May 7 in Columbus, Ohio, at Nationwide Arena
May 9 in Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena
May 11 in Atlanta at Infinite Energy Arena
May 14 in Orlando, Florida, at Amway Center
May 15 in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena
May 18 in Miami at American Airlines Arena
May 19 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, at BB&T Center
May 23 in Houston at Toyota Center
May 27 in Dallas at American Airlines Center
May 30 in Memphis, Tennessee, at FedEx Forum
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}