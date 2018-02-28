0 Kate Middleton has emotional reunion with midwife who delivered Princess Charlotte

LONDON - Duchess Catherine had a happy reunion with one of the midwives who reportedly helped deliver both of her children.

On Tuesday, the duchess visited the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists as a royal patron when she ran into Professor Jacqueline Dunkley-Bent, who delivered her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and may have even assisted in the delivery of Prince George, according to E! News.

The duchess received a certificate from Professor Lesley Regan, the president of the college, during her visit and spoke with several nurses about women’s health issues, including the stigma surrounding mental health.

To mark HRH's new patronage, The Duchess is presented with a certificate by Professor Lesley Regan, the President of @RCObsGyn. pic.twitter.com/YFSEjt7c1k — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

The day wasn’t finished after her visit to the college, as the duchess later received a warm welcome from the Nursing Now campaign. She was taken on a nurse-led tour of St. Thomas’ Hospital, where she met with several nurses and patients at the hospital.

Amara and Kim are two of the patients being cared for on the Snow Leopard ward. As part of their role here, the nurses teach parents how to use ventilation equipment so that they can care for their children at home. pic.twitter.com/M3wzYZnrUX — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

In the nurse-led Snow Leopard ward at @EvelinaLondon, The Duchess meets highly-specialised nurses who care for children that need help breathing to stay alive. pic.twitter.com/wQB0I7YDjZ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

The duchess addressed the crowd to mark the launch of the new campaign during the visit.

🎥Watch The Duchess, Patron of @NursingNow2020, make a speech to mark the launch of #NursingNow pic.twitter.com/5FhxUHGWpR — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 27, 2018

She said: “This campaign means a lot to me personally. My great-grandmother and grandmother were both volunteer nurses. They would have learned first-hand from working with the Voluntary Aid Detachment and the Red Cross about the care and compassion that sometimes only nurses can provide.

“Your dedication and professionalism are awe-inspiring. I have been struck today by the enormous range of responsibilities that nurses have, not only in providing access to healthcare, but also in terms of providing a holistic approach to caring for our physical and mental health. You also promote good health and disease prevention. In some parts of the world, nurses are perhaps the only qualified healthcare professionals in their communities, so your work is all the more vital.”

She continued: “I would like to congratulate and thanks all nurses everywhere on what you achieve on a daily basis. The difference you make should not go unrecognized.”

The duchess braved the weather for her day out in London, as it was a snowy day. The palace shared a few photos from the snow-covered estate Tuesday.

Snow started to fall this afternoon around Buckingham Palace! ❄



This photograph was taken looking towards The West Terrace, where The Queen will greet her guests during Garden Parties later this year. #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/33tXxFi700 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 27, 2018

Clarence House, the official Twitter account for updates on Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, also shared a photo of their snowy view.

A sprinkling of snow blankets the Clarence House garden ❄️ #LondonSnow pic.twitter.com/nOaEgZNbSG — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) February 27, 2018

