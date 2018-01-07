Kendrick Lamar, Darius Rucker to perform during national championship

ATLANTA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the college football national championship game Monday.
While tickets start around $2,000 each, there are plenty of other events and free events to attend.
The AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! concert series returns on game day with Darius Rucker and opening act Brett Young. The event is free.
Fans planning to attend the National Championship ESPN Halftime Performance and Watch Party should plan to arrive at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park at 7 p.m. Monday. The game, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, will be shown in the park on a large three-story tall screen. The event is non-ticketed and free to all fans.
The National Championship ESPN Halftime Performance and Watch Party will feature a live performance by seven-time Grammy Award winning artist Kendrick Lamar, which will be integrated into the halftime of ESPN’s telecast of the national championship game.
Playoff Fan Central is a 300,000 square-foot interactive experience that gives thousands of fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The three-day, family-friendly event includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings and exhibits celebrating college football and its history. Tickets are $8 in advance, $10 at the door. Kids 12 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.
This is the gathering place for fans who want to experience extreme tailgating at the College Football Playoff National Championship. With three days of outdoor activities, fans will have the opportunity to zip line, participate in free-fall stunt jumps and more.
