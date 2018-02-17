Kentucky second-grader with Down syndrome qualifies for regional spelling bee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky girl with Down syndrome qualified for a regional spelling bee, WLKY reported.
Sosie Smith, a second-grader at Christian Academy of Louisville's Providence School, qualified after winning the bee in her class, with “joyous” the word that gave her the championship. She will compete in a regional event next week, WLKY reported.
Sosie’s mother, Tara Smith, told WLKY that her daughter has always loved words and reading.
"My job as a mom is to find those little gifts and accentuate them and try to bring them out as best as I can," she said.
Smith told WLKY that she hopes Sosie's story will encourage other special-needs children.
"She keeps hitting these milestones and exceeding my expectations," Smith said. "I just hope to open their eyes a little bit and enlighten them that the capabilities are there."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}