Kim Jong Un invites South Korean president Moon to visit

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - Kim Jong Un has extended a formal invitation to South Korean president Moon Jae-in to visit North Korea, which would be the first meeting between the two countries since 2007, CNN reported.
The invitation was presented to Moon by Kim’s younger sister, Kim Yo Jong, when the two met at Seoul’s presidential palace Saturday, spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said.
Moon said the two countries “should accomplish this (meeting) by creating the right conditions,” CNN reported.
Kim Yo Jong’s visit to South Korea was the first time that a member of North Korea’s ruling family has visited since the Korean War, which ended in 1953.
