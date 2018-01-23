Kroger looking to partner with Overstock.com: report

Kroger is considering teaming up with Overstock.com Inc. in an effort to compete with online retailers.
The New York Post reported the Cincinnati-based grocer may be eyeing a deal with Overstock.com, according to sources. Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne said last year that he plans to sell or reorganize the e-commerce business to focus on blockchain technology. Kroger did not comment on the possible deal.
Overstock.com is based in Utah, and launched in 1999. The online retailer sells everything from furniture, rugs, decor and clothing to kitchen supplies, jewelry and toys.
If Kroger acquired Overstock.com, it would be yet another grocery chain to partner with an online retailer. Amazon acquired Whole Foods Market for nearly $14 billion in August 2017. Amazon announced it would immediately lower prices at Whole Foods and switch things up for consumers.
“This is just the beginning – we will make Amazon Prime the customer rewards program at Whole Foods Market and continuously lower prices as we invent together,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO of AmazonWorldwide Consumer. “There is significant work and opportunity ahead, and we’re thrilled to get started.”
Online grocery shopping is making major gains, according to the Food Marketing Institute’s U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends 2017 report. The number of shoppers buying some of their groceries online jumped to 11 percent in the first quarter compared to 5 percent in 2016, according to the report.
