Launch window for SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket schedule to open around midnight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Air Force.
A launch forecast issued by the Air Force shows the launch window is between 12:33 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. Tuesday.
Falcon 9 and Hispasat 30W-6 are vertical on Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Weather is 90% favorable for the two-hour launch window, which opens at 12:33 a.m. EST, 5:33 UTC. https://t.co/gtC39uBC7z pic.twitter.com/cF49rWUTRw— SpaceX (@SpaceX) March 5, 2018
Falcon 9 flight 50 launches tonight, carrying Hispasat for Spain. At 6 metric tons and almost the size of a city bus, it will be the largest geostationary satellite we’ve ever flown.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 5, 2018
The weather is 90 percent favorable for launch, according to the Air Force forecast.
SpaceX delayed the Falcon 9 launch two weekends ago to perform further testing on the rocket, the company said in a tweet.
SpaceX said it was standing down to perform additional testing on the rocket’s fairing’s pressurization system.
Standing down from this weekend's launch attempt to conduct additional testing on the fairing’s pressurization system. Once complete, and pending range availability, we will confirm a new targeted launch date.— SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 24, 2018
The rocket was scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in late February.
The company is sending a Hispasat 30W-6 spacecraft, a Spanish commercial communications satellite, into a geostationary transfer orbit, according to NASA.
The company said it will not attempt a landing of the Falcon 9 first stage during this launch.
