Launch window for SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket schedule to open around midnight

    By: Chip Skambis, WFTV.com

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is slated to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station early Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Air Force. 

    A launch forecast issued by the Air Force shows the launch window is between 12:33 a.m. and 2:33 a.m. Tuesday.

    The weather is 90 percent favorable for launch, according to the Air Force forecast. 

    SpaceX delayed the Falcon 9 launch two weekends ago to perform further testing on the rocket, the company said in a tweet. 

    SpaceX said it was standing down to perform additional testing on the rocket’s fairing’s pressurization system. 

     

    The rocket was scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in late February.

    The company is sending a Hispasat 30W-6 spacecraft, a Spanish commercial communications satellite, into a geostationary transfer orbit, according to NASA. 

    The company said it will not attempt a landing of the Falcon 9 first stage during this launch. 

     

