Lawsuit: YouTube divisions job postings exclude white and Asian men

A former YouTube employee has filed a civil lawsuit against the company saying that it is not hiring white or Asian men so it can reach diversity quotas, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Arne Wilberg worked at Google for nearly a decade. Four years of his career were with YouTube, which is owned by Google, as a recruiter. But last year, Wilberg claims YouTube recruiters were told to cancel interviews where the candidate wasn’t female, black or Hispanic. Wilberg also claims that recruiters were told to “purge entirely” applications that didn’t meet the categories, the Journal reported.
Wilberg filed the suit in January with California’s San Mateo County Superior Court.
A Google spokesperson responded to the suit, releasing a statement to the Journal that read, “We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity.” In the same statement, the spokesperson told the Journal, “At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products.”
