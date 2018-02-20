Lawyer accused of lying in Russia investigation

WASHINGTON - An attorney is facing charges of lying to the FBI in the agency's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and its possible ties to President Donald Trump's campaign.
The charges against lawyer Alex Van Der Zwaan are the latest in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.
The Special Counsel's office files a new indictment for making false statements to investigators pic.twitter.com/kYaO8c8M2l— Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) February 20, 2018
