Live updates State of the Union 2018: What time, what channel, livestream, protests

Five Democratic members of Congress have said they will not attend President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address set for the end of the month, boycotting the speech, they say, because of an alleged racial slur over immigration by the president.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), announced Monday she will not attend the speech. Four other Democrats had previously said they will not be attending. When Trump gives the speech in front of a joint session of Congress on Jan. 30 he will see the female Democrats attending the speech, led by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, (D-Calif.), dressed in black to show solidarity with the “Me Too” movement which gives voice to those who have been sexually harassed or assaulted.

While this will be Trump’s first State of the Union address, it is not the first time he has addressed a joint session of Congress. Trump spoke before Congress last February.

Here’s how to watch the speech.

When is the speech: Tuesday, Jan. 30

What time: 9 p.m. ET

What channel: The speech will be carried live on all the major cable and news networks.

Livestream: on YouTube from the White House YouTube channel

Where is it taking place: President Trump will deliver the speech from the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Why he does it: Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution says, the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” The speech was first called the Annual Message, then in the 1940s, the address became known as the “state of the union.” Since 1947, the speech has been known as the “State of the Union Address.”

Firsts for State of the Union speeches

From the U.S. House History, Art & Archives website:

First radio broadcast of the address: President Calvin Coolidge, 1923.

First television broadcast of address: President Harry Truman, 1947.

First televised evening delivery of address: President Lyndon Johnson, 1965.

First live webcast on Internet: President George W. Bush, 2002.

First high definition television broadcast of the address came with President George W. Bush’s State of the Union message in 2004.

Protests:

Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.), said she will give her guest ticket to the speech to a person involved in the “Me Too” movement.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other female Democrats have said they plan to wear black to the speech in solidarity with the “Me Too” movement.

Who is not coming:

More than 60 members of Congress boycotted Trump’s inauguration. So far, five Democrats have said that they will not attend the State of the Union address. They are:

Maxine Waters, (D-Calif.)

John Lewis, (D-Ga.)

Earl Blumenauer, (D-Oregon)

Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.)



Live updates

