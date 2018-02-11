Lonely-looking greyhound waits for children to read to him

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. - A greyhound’s long face when no children came to read to him during a library program sparked the attention of social media and filled up the canine’s calendar.
Sting, a greyhound racer turned therapy dog, has children read to him at the “Paws to Read” program at the White Bear Lake Children’s Library.
However, no one showed up to a recent reading, leading owner John Muellner to post pictures of the dog in the empty library.
“Unfortunately nobody signed up to read to Sting at the White Bear Lake library tonight,” Muellner wrote on Facebook Wednesday. “If you know of a 4 to 8yr old who would like to read to a dog. Please contact the White Bear Lake library by phone or their website about the Paws to Read program.”
The post went viral and now Sting is booked through April.
"We’ve had multiple calls of people who just want us to hold the phone up to Sting’s ear so they can read to him," White Bear Lake Children’s Librarian Ann Wahlstrom told KARE. "We’re just so touched that people are taking time out of their schedule and loving Sting and giving us a call and checking in. We’re just overwhelmed with love."
Because of the overwhelming response, the library also added more days for children to read to Sting.
