Look: It even snowed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - It even snowed in Florida on Monday, as far south as the Cape Canaveral area.
Viewers spotted snowflakes shortly before midnight in Seminole and Brevard counties.
Viewers recorded video and captured photos of snowflakes in the air in the Orlando suburb of Oviedo and in Titusville, located on Florida’s Space Coast.
WFTV meteorologist Brian Shields said he received several verified reports of snow mixing into rain.
Snowflakes flying in Titusville just before midnight! #FloridaSnow pic.twitter.com/NPU9QXJg9h— Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) January 2, 2018
