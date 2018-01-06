  • Lots of tickets still available for national championship game

    Fans wanting to cheer on Georgia or Alabama alongside more than 70,000 of their closest friends still have plenty of options. Online brokers are still showing a good bit of inventory.

    Tickets aren’t a bargain by any stretch but haven’t climbed back to the eye-popping levels they started at shortly after Georgia’s historic Rose Bowl victory.

    At the moment Vivid Seats has seats starting at $1,393. Earlier this week the lowest price was more than $1,900. Stubhub’s lowest priced offering is $1,428.

