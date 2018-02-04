Machete-wielding Florida man attacks coworker in the Keys, deputies say

A 33-year-old Florida man is accused of attacking his coworker with a machete during a fight over a power cord, news reports state.
Joshua L. Meadows of Marathon, Florida, became angry with his coworker on Thursday while they were working on a roof in the Florida Keys. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s arrest report obtained by FLKeysNews, Meadows got angry after 49-year-old Charles Antrobus unplugged a power cord connected to Meadows’ tent; Meadows was staying in the tent with his girlfriend.
Antrobus told Meadows not to plug the power cord back in, and that’s when Meadows picked up a machete and started swinging, FLKeys News reported.
A witness confirmed the alleged attack, according to the sheriff’s report, though Meadows disputed the claims, as did Meadows’ girlfriend.
Meadows told a deputy that he did not have a machete and that Antrobus was the aggressor, FLKeys News stated.
Meadows was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
He was booked into the Monroe County Detention Center without bond.
