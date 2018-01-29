Madden 18 simulates Super Bowl LII: Patriots 24, Eagles 20

Just days ahead of Super Bowl LII, EA Sports’ Madden NFL 18 released its official simulation for the New England Patriots’ showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles in Minneapolis.
After crunching the numbers, the Patriots came out on top, 24-20, with quarterback Tom Brady taking home his fifth MVP award and the game coming down to one defensive stand by New England.
Ahead 24-20 in the fourth quarter with less than two minutes remaining, the simulation resulted in a Dion Lewis fumble, which would be recovered by the Eagles.
Nick Foles led Philadelphia down the field, and with the game on the line simply couldn’t connect with Alshon Jeffery in the end zone as the clock expired.
In the game, Brady threw for 342 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Foles threw for 241 yards and one touchdown.
