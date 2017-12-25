  • Magic Kingdom closes doors after park reaches capacity; other parks remain open

    By: WFTV.com

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - After the Magic Kingdom reached capacity Monday, Disney announced that no new guests will be admitted until 5:30 p.m. at the earliest.

    >> Read more trending news

    Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom all remained open to additional guests.

    "Barring unforeseen circumstances, we anticipate Magic Kingdom will reopen by 5:30 p.m. today," Disney said on its Twitter feed.

    For information on park availability, guests can call 407-560-5000.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories