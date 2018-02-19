0 Magically delicious: Unicorns added to Lucky Charms lineup

Unicorns are now magically delicious as Lucky Charms has introduced the first permanent change to its product in 10 years.

>> Read more trending news

General Mills, the parent company for the cereal, announced in a news release that magical unicorn marshmallows will be a permanent part of the breakfast food. It replaces the hourglass marshmallow that was retired earlier this month.

General Mills went on social media and asked consumers to choose the newest design. After tapping “into the imagination and creativity of young minds,” the decision to choose the unicorn form was “unanimous.”

“Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age,” Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms, said in the release. “That's why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened.”

The Magical Unicorn product will join the original and chocolate brands of Lucky Charms on shelves and will be available in three different sizes, the company said: 11.5 ounces ($3.99), 16 ounces ($4.49) and 20.5 ounces ($4.99). It will be available more widely at major grocery retailers and big box stores in March, according to the news release.

The new unicorn charms already have been appearing in the original and chocolate brands of the cereal. They will join hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers, blue moons, rainbows and red balloons.

If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us! pic.twitter.com/kcrNFeWKIp — Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) February 13, 2018

Here is a Lucky Charms commercial from the 1960s:

And here is one from 2017:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.