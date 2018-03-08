North Korea's Kim Jong Un invites President Trump to meet, pledges to stop nuclear tests

WASHINGTON - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has offered to meet with President Donald Trump and Trump has accepted.
The invitation was delivered Thursday by North Korean national security advisor Chung Eui-yong. In the message - which was originally reported to have been delivered in a letter -- Kim Jong Un also pledged to stop nuclear and missile testing. A senior administration official said later that the message was delivered orally and not in writing, CNN reported.
Kim Jong Un talked about denuclearization with the South Korean Representatives, not just a freeze. Also, no missile testing by North Korea during this period of time. Great progress being made but sanctions will remain until an agreement is reached. Meeting being planned!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2018
The meeting will take place by May, according to the South Korean official, but the White House did not confirm the date.
If Trump does indeed meet with Kim Jong Un, he would be the first sitting US president to meet with a North Korean leader. https://t.co/dYZ6RVuq54— The Associated Press (@AP) March 9, 2018
Earlier Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during an appearance in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that the United States and North Korea were still a "long ways from negotiations."
