Man, 64, found frozen to death on front porch near wheelchair

AKRON, Ohio - A 64-year-old man froze to death and his body was found Tuesday near his wheelchair on his front porch by a food deliverer.
The Summit County medical examiner said Thursday that Darnell Wilson accidentally died as a result of hypothermia, according to WEWS.
Wilson was discovered next to his wheelchair on an enclosed porch by a Mobile Meals worker who was delivering food in the neighborhood, according to WEWS.
He lived with a family friend who was not home at the time of his death.
Wilson had three children and six grandchildren, his daughter told WEWS.
An 64-year old man was found here on his porch on Tuesday. He had frozen to death. We have the latest information on the first cold-related death in Akron this year on @wkyc at 6. pic.twitter.com/5BnktYKnjD— Dorsena Drakeford (@dorsena_news) January 4, 2018
