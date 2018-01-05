  • Man, 64, found frozen to death on front porch near wheelchair

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    AKRON, Ohio - A 64-year-old man froze to death and his body was found Tuesday near his wheelchair on his front porch by a food deliverer.

    The Summit County medical examiner said Thursday that Darnell Wilson accidentally died as a result of hypothermia, according to WEWS.

    Wilson was discovered next to his wheelchair on an enclosed porch by a Mobile Meals worker who was delivering food in the neighborhood, according to WEWS. 

    He lived with a family friend who was not home at the time of his death.

    Wilson had three children and six grandchildren, his daughter told WEWS.

     

