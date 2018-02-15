Man accused of shooting wife at Georgia nursing home captured in Texas

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife outside an Augusta nursing home was captured at a Texas airport, authorities said Thursday.
On Thursday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said. Richard Lyle Timmons, 29, was apprehended in Fort Worth with help from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Authorities had been looking for Timmons since Friday, when he allegedly shot and killed 34-year-old Jazna O. Timmons outside the Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home where she worked. According to a petition filed this month obtained by the Augusta Chronicle, the victim was in fear of Timmons and filed for divorce.
Officials said Timmons faces charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
