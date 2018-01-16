Man accused of taking manhole covers, replacing them with traffic cones

WEBSTER, Mass. - A Massachusetts man has been accused of taking manhole covers from roads across the town.
Police in Webster said he was kind enough, however, to cover the empty holes -- which measure from 4 to 12 feet deep -- with traffic cones so no one would run over them in their cars, The Worcester, Massachusetts, Telegram reported.
Darrin Lavallee now faces larceny charges, the paper reported.
Police were called by several eyewitnesses, who said they saw a man in a PT Cruiser taking the manhole covers. Eventually police found a car that matched the vehicle’s description and found orange cones inside. Police told The Telegram that the covers had been in the car recently.
Lavallee apparently told police that the manhole covers ended up at a local salvage yard, where police said he sold them, The Telegram reported. Police were able to recover the pilfered covers.
