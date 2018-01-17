Man accused of whipping pregnant woman with belt

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio - A Springfield, Ohio, man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly whipped a pregnant woman with a belt.
Ethan S. Gavin, 20, is facing one count each of domestic violence, resisting arrest and obstructing official business.
The Springfield Police Division was called to the 2600 block of Lagonda Avenue at about 10 a.m. Monday about an argument between a man and a woman, according to a police report.
A police officer took the victim to a back bedroom to get more information about the situation, the report said. Gavin then went outside, but later came back inside and attempted to enter the bedroom. A police officer had to stop him with his hand, but Gavin refused to leave the room.
Gavin was then placed under arrest but refused to cooperate, police said. He began wrestling with officers and was eventually stunned with a Taser, police said.
Gavin allegedly choked the victim with both hands, punched her in the head and whipped her with a belt on the arms, legs and stomach, the report said. The victim also told police she is eight weeks pregnant.
Gavin was placed in the Clark County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}