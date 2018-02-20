Man falls off cliff, dies while trying to save his dog

**CHP Helicopter H-32 Assists North County Fire Authority with Fall From Cliff** At approximately 1130am, CHP Helicopter H-32 was requested by the North County Fire Authority to respond and assist them with a man who fell from a cliff. H-32 responded and arrived over the scene in San Mateo County. The man had been hiking with his dog when it went over the edge of the cliff at the top of Thornton State Beach. The man tried to help his dog back to safety when he, in turn, fell from an approximate 500 foot section of the cliff and onto Thornton State Beach. North County Fire Fighters made their way down to the mans location and located him in grave condition. H-32 landed on the beach approximately 100 yards from where the man landed. The H-32 crew flew the man to a nearby parking lot that was being used as a rescue staging area. Unfortunately, due to the height of the fall, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The man’s dog was recovered by emergency personnel and is being reunited with its family unharmed. The San Mateo County Sheriff Office of the Coroner will be conducting an investigation into his death and media inquires regarding his identification should be directed there. Normally we don’t post incidents that involve body recoveries, however this particular incident generated many media inquiries so a post was necessary. State Parks California CHP - San Francisco Golden-Gate-Nationalpark American Medical Response - San Mateo County Nationalpark-Service