Man freezes to death hiding after crash, deputies say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MILWAUKEE - A man who fled from an accident scene and hid in some bushes was found frozen to death, the medical examiner said Wednesday. 

    Mark Henderson, 34, ran a red light around 2 p.m. Dec. 30 causing a four-car crash, then ran from the scene, according to WISN. His body was found the next day between a shed and wooden fence by his girlfriend and the homeowner, according to WISN

    Henderson was on parole for a 2012 fatal hit-and-run accident, according to WISN.

