0 Man from India dies after being sucked into MRI machine

MUMBAI, India - A 32-year-old man from India died Saturday night after allegedly walking into a magnetic resonance imaging room with an oxygen cylinder and being sucked into the MRI machine, NDTV reported Sunday.

Rajesh Maru was at a Mumbai hospital and walked into the MRI room with a metal cylinder and was pulled into the machine because of its magnetic force, FirstPost reported. Any object containing metal is not allowed inside an MRI room, and the machine was supposed to be turned off, NDTV reported.

Harish Solanki, Maru's brother-in-law, alleged that a ward boy at

BYL Nair Charitable Hospital asked the victim to go inside with the cylinder.

According to a Times Now report, Solanski said, “When we told him that metallic things aren't allowed inside an MRI room, he said ‘sab chalta hai, hamara roz ka kaam hai’ (it's fine, we do it every day).”

Solanski said he blamed the hospital for medical negligence, Times Now reported. He added that he and the ward boy managed to pull Maru out of the MRI but “his body was swollen and he was bleeding heavily,” NDTV reported.

Maru was taken to the hospital’s emergency ward but was pronounced dead within 10 minutes, NDTV reported.

A complaint was registered against the hospital’s doctor, Siddhant Shah; ward boy Vitthal Chavan; and ward attendant Sunita Surve, according to the New Indian Express. All three were arrested Sunday morning, police said.

What is an MRI machine and why is hospital staff responsible for Rajesh Maru's death https://t.co/AR1z9y1wea #Mumbai — Oneindia.com (@Oneindia) January 28, 2018

#Mumbai: Family alleges that their 32-year-old relative died at Nair Hospital due to negligence by hospital staff last night after he was admitted inside MRI room with an oxygen tank; FIR registered against unknown persons under section 304, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/sxAUbsD7ft — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

