Man goes through McDonald's drive-through on horseback

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Is it a drive through or a ride though??
A South Carolina man has gone viral for his untraditional means of picking up his apple pies and sweet tea at his local McDonald’s.
Isaiah Rhones was recently spotted on horseback, behind cars and SUVs in the drive through lane at the Columbia franchise, WLTX reported.
He told the television station he rides his horse anywhere.
“Just to do something different. I got tired of waiting in a car so I tried to see if I could push traffic along with a horse,” Rhone told WLTX.
And he hasn’t stopped only at Mickey D’s.
He’s also gone to Buffalo Wild Wings and Applebee’s, WLTX reported.
And the horse doesn’t go away empty-hoofed.
“When I go to McDonald’s most of the time they say, you want something for the horse? A pack of apples or an apple pie? She likes that. I think that’s why she likes going,” Rhone said.
