0 Man loses feet, fingers due to flu complications

DALLAS - A Texas man has lost both of his feet and most of his fingers to amputation after suffering complications from influenza, according to multiple reports.

Doctors diagnosed Brian Herndon with pneumonia on Jan. 4, KXAS reported. One day later, he was diagnosed with the flu.

"One minute, you’ve got the flu and the next minute, you’re septic," Herndon, 51, told WFAA in a Skype interview Sunday from his room at Baylor Hospital in Dallas.

Herndon was taken by air to the hospital on Jan. 6 after he went into septic shock while at a hospital in Fort Worth, WFAA reported.

Brian Herndon’s wife, Jaye Herndon, told WFAA that her husband had no underlying medical conditions that might have contributed to his sickness.

"He had a 104.7 temperature right away and then he had trouble breathing," Jaye Herndon told the news station. "We didn't wait, we went to the ER. It was that quick."

Family members told KXAS that doctors had to amputate both Brian Herndon’s legs below the knees and nine of his fingers. On a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the prosthetics Brian Herndon will need after his hospitalization, family members said “parts of every finger have been amputated.”

Brian Herndon remained in the intensive care unit Tuesday, but hoped to be released by the end of the week, according to KXAS.

