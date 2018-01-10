Man raises more than $30,000 on GoFundMe to help Harlem kids see ‘Black Panther'

0

NEW YORK - Marvel’s “Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and one New Yorker wants to make sure a group of Harlem kids gets to see it.

Frederick Joseph launched a GoFundMe campaign earlier this month to help young students “see a black major cinematic and comic book character come to life,” he wrote on the campaign’s page.

“This representation is truly fundamental for young people, especially those who are often underserved, unprivileged, and marginalized both nationally and globally,” he continued.

Joseph set a goal of $10,000 and has tripled that amount, raking in more than $30,000 in five days thanks to more than 800 contributors, some of which included director J.J. Abrams and Chelsea Clinton.

Joseph told The Root that while he initially planned to gift the money to 300 children from the Harlem Children’s Zone, the nonprofit, which expressed much gratitude, was unable to accept the money. The Boys & Girls Club of Harlem will now receive the donation.

“We want to thank the organizers of this great fundraiser. Your commitment will help our kids see how powerful they can be!” the organization said on its Facebook page.

The funds will go toward purchasing tickets and refreshments for the children and chaperones. Remaining funds will be given to the Boys & Girls Club to help continue their work.

After the success of the GoFundMe campaign, Joseph launched what he’s calling the Black Panther Challenge. The challenge encourages people to set up GoFundMe campaigns to buy tickets for local children to see the film.

Thanks to all the amazing support, I am announcing the #BlackPantherChallenge. I'm challenging you to start a @gofundme to buy tix for kids in your city to see Black Panther! 10 campaigns that join the #BlackPantherChallenge will receive $100. read & share:https://t.co/KQ6vXdY95O — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) January 10, 2018

“If you’re a teacher, buy tickets for your entire classroom. If you’re a coach, take your team,” Joseph said in an update under his original campaign. “If you’re a community leader, do some organizing and get the kids and parents in your community to the theater. 10 campaigns that answer the #BlackPantherChallenge will receive a $100 donation from GoFundMe.”

“Black Panther” hits theaters Feb. 16 nationwide. Tickets are on sale now.

