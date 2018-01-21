Man shot in leg during drug deal outside Walmart, police say

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Police are looking for the suspect who shot a man during a drug deal around 3 p.m. Saturday in a Walmart parking lot.
According to Sgt. Brandon McCroskey of the Fairfield Township police, the suspect shot the victim in the leg during a drug deal while the victim was in his vehicle. The victim then accelerated his vehicle and struck other vehicles and a cart corral.
The suspect fled the scene on foot. Police believe the suspect was picked up by the same vehicle that dropped him off: a red 2007 Toyota Camry reported stolen Friday.
The victim, who is in his late teens, was taken to the West Chester Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening, McCroskey said.
According to McCroskey, the suspect is in his late teens to early 20s with a goatee.
The incident remains under investigation.
