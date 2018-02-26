  • Man shot to death while broadcasting on Facebook Live

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    WINGATE, N.C. - A man was shot to death Monday morning in Union County while broadcasting on Facebook Live, authorities said.

    >> Read more trending news

    Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Jerome Street in Wingate.

    >> On WSOCTV.com: Photos: Police investigate deadly shooting in Wingate

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories