0 Man tries to sell puppy he stole back to owners, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A man was arrested after he tried to sell a puppy that he stole back to its owners, according to police in Florida.

A couple told police that they posted photos of their pit bull mix, named Zeus, on Facebook. Through the posts, the couple discovered where the puppy was and who had it, police said.

Thomas Flemming, 31, told the couple that they could have the puppy for $120, knowing that the pair were the owners, police said.

Officers said Flemming was uncooperative and refused to return Zeus to the couple, claiming he and his wife bought the puppy for $150 from a friend. However, police said Flemming originally said he purchased the pup from Halifax Humane Society.

Officers said Flemming changed his story several times.

A witness came forward and told police that she saw Flemming pick up the puppy on 6th Street and 8th Street near Center Avenue, then drive away in his pickup truck. Before he drove away, he told the witness he was going to try to find the owner.

Police said they arrested Flemming when he agreed to meet with the owners in exchange for the money.

The puppy was not injured.

