Manhunt ends after homeowner finds suspect asleep in shed, holds man at gunpoint for authorities

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - The manhunt for a suspect who fired at a deputy ended when a homeowner found the man in his shed Friday morning and held him at gunpoint until authorities arrived, the Jefferson County Sheriff said.
Ref Manhunt: Suspect found in shed on Highway JJ. In custody. All clear.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 16, 2018
A Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy was called out to a report of a suspicious person around 3 p.m. Thursday. When he arrived, a man wearing a red flannel started firing a gun, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The officer was not hit, although his patrol car was, according to police.
Too close for comfort. Please support our Deputies. It’s a dangerous job. pic.twitter.com/1Y7zm0vqTh— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 15, 2018
Deputy is currently safe after being shot at responding to “Suspicious Person” call. Manhunt underway in south Jefferson County.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 15, 2018
The suspect, who has not been identified, fired the handgun again, although what he was firing at is unknown, and fled into a wooded area, according to the Post-Dispatch.
Police set up a perimeter around the woods. Helicopters flew overhead. However, a homeowner, who noticed an open shed door, investigated and found the suspect asleep inside, according to the Post-Dispatch. No shots were fired as the homeowner held the suspect at gunpoint until authorities arrived, according to the Post-Dispatch.
“Great work from our community partners,” Sheriff Dave Marshak said in a tweet.
The homeowner that located the suspect held the suspect at gunpoint until Sheriffs Deputies arrived. Great work from our community partners.— Sheriff Dave Marshak (@SheriffMarshak) February 16, 2018
