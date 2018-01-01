Maria Menounos marries on live television

0

NEW YORK - That’s one way to start the New Year with a fresh start.

Television personality Maria Menounos got married Sunday night on live TV during her New Year’s Eve co-hosting duties.

The surprise wedding came about thanks to a suggestion from the show’s producer. Then the couple had only two weeks to plan the affair, People magazine reported.

Menounos wore a Pronovias lace gown with a matching lace detachable coat during the freezing weather.

>> Read more trending news

She and Keven Undergaro had been together for nearly 20 years before getting hitched.

Despite having millions of strangers watching the couple tie the knot, Menounos called the ceremony intimate, with only official guests there were their parents, People reported and it couldn’t have come at a better time. Menounos’ mother is currently battling stage-4 brain cancer. The wedding was a surprise for her mother and father.

Steve Harvey, the show’s host, was the officiant.

Undergaro proposed to Menounos in 2016 on Howard Stern’s show, the “Today” show reported.

Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor in February 2017, the “Today” show reported. She had surgery to remove the benign meningioma brain tumor in June 2017.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.