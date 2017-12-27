Mark Hamill pays tribute to Carrie Fisher on anniversary of her death

Mark Hamill continues to carry on.
The “Star Wars” icon tweeted an early morning tribute honoring his close friend and fellow actor, Carrie Fisher, on the obe-year anniversary of her death.
“No one's ever really gone …,” Hamill wrote, using the hashtags “AlwaysWithUs and #CarrieOnForever.
Hamill also added a photo collage of himself and Fisher through the years.
No one's ever really gone...#AlwaysWithUs #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/zsfuKHRSub— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2017
Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016.
The latest chapter of the “Star Wars” saga, “The Last Jedi,” features Fisher as General Leia Organa who stars alongside Hamill -- her on-screen brother, Luke Skywalker.
