Mark Richt publishes heartfelt message to Georgia Bulldogs

Mark Richt weighed in on Georgia’s appearance in tonight’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game, and he’s eager to deliver well-wishes to his former team.
On Monday, the former Bulldogs coach used Twitter to write that he’s “happy for the players, coaches and the Georgia people” before the Bulldogs play Alabama to decide the national title on Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. This is a nice move from Richt, who went 145-51 as Georgia’s coach from 2001 to 2015.
Good luck to the Dawgs tonight! I’m happy for the players, coaches, and the Georgia people! U Family!— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) January 8, 2018
This is a classy gesture by the coach, who clearly still has feelings for his former program. He gave life to the University of Miami this season while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record with an appearance in the ACC Championship Game and Orange Bowl.
It’s safe to say Richt will be watching closely Monday night with the Bulldogs on his mind.
