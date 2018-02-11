  • Matthew McConaughey buys full page ad praising Nick Foles' Super Bowl win

    The afterglow of the Philadelphia Eagles’ upset victory in Super Bowl LII continues to be felt in Texas, where game MVP Nick Foles grew up.

    Sunday, actor Matthew McConaughey took out a full page advertisement in the Austin American-Statesman congratulating the quarterback for engineering the 41-33 upset win against the New England Patriots.

    "From one local to another, congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey," the ad reads.

    The full-page ad also features an outline of Texas, with a heart strategically placed over the Austin area. The state outline also sports the colors of the Texas state flag.

    Foles is a 2007 graduate of Westlake High School in Austin. McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas.

    Austin Mayor Steve Adler proclaimed Feb. 9 as Nick Foles Day

    Foles won MVP honors in the Super Bowl after throwing for 373 yards and three touchdowns against the Patriots. He also caught a touchdown pass in the final moments of the first half, becoming the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to make a TD reception.

